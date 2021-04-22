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Making 100ml of 300ppm CDH in 5 minutes
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809 views • April 22, 2021
This is one method to make 100ml of 300ppm CDH (Chlorine Dioxide Holding [solution] ) in 5 minutes.
The recipe can be scaled up. To get 600ppm CDH either double the number of drops (20 drops each) or reduce the CDH water to one half (50ml).
CDH - Going Beyond CD and CDS (The story behind the development of CDH by Scott McRae)
https://mmsinfo.org/infosheets/CDH_Scott_McRae's_chapter_in_kerri's_2014_book.pdf
The recipe can be scaled up. To get 600ppm CDH either double the number of drops (20 drops each) or reduce the CDH water to one half (50ml).
CDH - Going Beyond CD and CDS (The story behind the development of CDH by Scott McRae)
https://mmsinfo.org/infosheets/CDH_Scott_McRae's_chapter_in_kerri's_2014_book.pdf
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