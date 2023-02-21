President John Fitzgerald Kennedy at the University of Washington, Seattle, Nov. 16, 1961 - "There Can Not Be an American Solution to Every World Problem".

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's address at the University of Washington 100th Anniversary Program held at the Edmondson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. ''And we must face the fact that the United States is neither omnipotent nor omniscient--that we are only six percent of the world's population--that we cannot impose our will upon the other ninety-four percent of mankind--that we cannot right every wrong or reverse each adversity--and that therefore there cannot he an American solution to every world problem.''

He says remarkably intelligent things. If the American elites had heeded these words, the world might look completely different.

