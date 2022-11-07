Doctors Are Threatened and Silenced By Government Bureaucrats





The vast majority of doctors are being enslaved by the government. They are muzzled and cannot tell you the truth about the vaccine or COVID. The government will strip them of their credentials if they tell you the truth. If they lie to you, then the government will leave them alone.





