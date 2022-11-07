© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Are Threatened and Silenced By Government Bureaucrats
The vast majority of doctors are being enslaved by the government. They are muzzled and cannot tell you the truth about the vaccine or COVID. The government will strip them of their credentials if they tell you the truth. If they lie to you, then the government will leave them alone.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6366cfc7fd2478158cf60875
https://rumble.com/v1s28ai-doctors-in-canada-being-censored-for-questioning-the-covid-19-narrative-pus.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
https://dreddymd.com/2021/08/13/medical-boards-threaten-revoke-licenses-doctors-question-covid-vaccines/
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com