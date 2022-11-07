Create New Account
Doctors Are Threatened and Silenced By Government Bureaucrats
The vast majority of doctors are being enslaved by the government. They are muzzled and cannot tell you the truth about the vaccine or COVID. The government will strip them of their credentials if they tell you the truth. If they lie to you, then the government will leave them alone. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

InfoWars.com - Dr. Peter McCullough 

https://banned.video/watch?id=6366cfc7fd2478158cf60875


Biological Medicine - Doctors in Canada being censored for questioning the COVID-19 narrative pushed by Ottawa

https://rumble.com/v1s28ai-doctors-in-canada-being-censored-for-questioning-the-covid-19-narrative-pus.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756

 

Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD - State medical boards threaten to revoke licenses from doctors who question covid “vaccines”

https://dreddymd.com/2021/08/13/medical-boards-threaten-revoke-licenses-doctors-question-covid-vaccines/


