Senator Ron Johnson | There is a much larger story than Biden family corruption.

Senator Ron Johnson: For years I've been saying there is a much larger story than Biden family corruption. The corruption inside our federal agencies and MSM is extensive.
We need more whistleblowers to come forward and tell us the truth. That is the only way to restore integrity and credibility.
@SenRonJohnson
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1673676867260280836?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.