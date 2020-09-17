A Canadian Organisation is Planning to Lay Siege to White House and Establish a New World Order. Starting September 17th

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The announcement was issued by Adbusters, which describes itself as “a global network of artists, activists, writers, pranksters, students, educators and entrepreneurs who want to advance the new social activist movement of the information age.”
The Canadian group Adbusters in a post titled #WhiteHouseSiege – Tactical Briefing #1 shared details of the plan:
It’s been nine years since we set off the political earthquake of #OccupyWallStreet, laying siege to NYC’s Zuccotti Park and inspiring thousands of similar protests around the world.
The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience.
Although the group claims the movement would be “non-violent”, it has planned for dramatic and decisive action on September 17th. The siege is planned for 50 days, exactly coinciding with the US Presidential Election.
It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.
We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege............
Continued at https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/canadian-organisation-to-lay-siege-to-white-house-new-world-order.html
https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-1
https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-2
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9_cJdnj0Ok
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