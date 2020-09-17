BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Canadian Organisation is Planning to Lay Siege to White House and Establish a New World Order. Starting September 17th
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
259 views • September 17, 2020
The radical Canadian activist group that takes credit for the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 has announced plans to “lay siege to the White House” next month for 50 days and occupy it to bring in a “new world order”.

The announcement was issued by Adbusters, which describes itself as “a global network of artists, activists, writers, pranksters, students, educators and entrepreneurs who want to advance the new social activist movement of the information age.”

The Canadian group Adbusters in a post titled #WhiteHouseSiege – Tactical Briefing #1 shared details of the plan:

It’s been nine years since we set off the political earthquake of #OccupyWallStreet, laying siege to NYC’s Zuccotti Park and inspiring thousands of similar protests around the world.

The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience.

Although the group claims the movement would be “non-violent”, it has planned for dramatic and decisive action on September 17th. The siege is planned for 50 days, exactly coinciding with the US Presidential Election.

It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.

We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege............
Continued at https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/canadian-organisation-to-lay-siege-to-white-house-new-world-order.html

https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-1
https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-2

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9_cJdnj0Ok
casper the vilemuse Channel
Keywords
white houseantifablmnwogeorge sorosextinction rebellionmarxistsoccupyuseful idiotsthe scarlet beastadbustersjewish bolshevik revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Bans Chinese Vehicles at Overseas Military Bases Over Spying Concerns

U.S. Bans Chinese Vehicles at Overseas Military Bases Over Spying Concerns

Edison Reed
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
New York Archdiocese Reaches $800 Million Settlement With 1,300 Clergy Abuse Claimants

New York Archdiocese Reaches $800 Million Settlement With 1,300 Clergy Abuse Claimants

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy