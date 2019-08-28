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Greta, Teen Priestess of Gaia, Arrives
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43 views • August 28, 2019
Greta Thunberg has landed with her luxury yacht to lecture the world from a UN podium about austerity & apocalypse. David Knight takes a look at the man behind the Gaia religious view of the environment who just predicted the end of humanity (this time via AI) and his previous climate apocalypse predictions.
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