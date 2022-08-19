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https://gnews.org/post/p1agd6d59
08/17/2022 Frank Gaffney said in his interview with War Room that what this wolf-warrior Chinese ambassador Qin Gang has done represents the aggressiveness of Xi and the CCP. It’s inconceivable that an American diplomat would be doing what this wolf warrior diplomat, the Chinese ambassador here, has done