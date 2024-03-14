"I THINK WE SHOULD REPEAL THE SECOND AMENDMENT AND TAKE THE GUNS ALL AWAY"! 🤬 OMG MEDIA

BREAKING INSIDE THE PENTAGON: Associate Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense says, “Why not just have an open border?” “Tear down the wall.”





“I think we should repeal the Second Amendment and take the guns all away!” says Jason Beck, who has a classified security clearance and works for the Department of Defense. Beck, who uses a fake name Aiden Grey in his meetings with a disguised James O’Keefe, describes his extremist policies, including “mobilizing the national guard” to confiscate guns from people’s homes. Beck says he wants a “monopoly on state violence,” a concept he describes as “‘We {the government), are the only ones with guns.”





Jason Beck works in Total Force Requirements & Sourcing Policy in the Office of @SecDef Lloyd Austin. This office oversees the @DeptofDefense and acts as the principal defense policy maker and adviser to the President of the United States. Beck says he helps “writes answers for testimony” of “the department’s senior leadership – basically they go over to the Hill for hearings on the department’s posture.”





In this shocking footage we get an INSIDE look as Jason Beck tells James O'Keefe, “we need to pack the Supreme court,” ban the United States Senate, and abolish the electoral college. He also discusses his “bottom surgery’ being painful and the changes to his plumbing.





