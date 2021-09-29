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Dr. Dan Erickson Exposes The CDC Lies - Hospitals Were NEVER Full - You've Been Played! #Plandemic #Scamdemic
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240 views • September 29, 2021
Dr. Dan Erickson exposes the CDC lies. The main stream media instilled fear in people by claiming cases. The MSM had the sheep in such a PANIC, that they were going to get tested when they had a runny nose from allergies. The fact is they ramped up the PCR tests from 28 cycles to 45 cycles so damn near everybody would test positive.
The Hospitals were NEVER full. You've been played!
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #InflatingCovidNumbers
The Hospitals were NEVER full. You've been played!
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #InflatingCovidNumbers
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