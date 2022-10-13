There is NO climate crisis says former climate alarmist, Tom Harris

There is NO climate crisis, former climate alarmist, Tom Harris, tells Laura Ingraham on Oct 11, 2022.
Tom Harris is the Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC), a group of climate change skeptics. His website is here:
https://www.desmog.com/international-climate-science-coalition/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat New
