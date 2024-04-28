A video that every American, and people around the world need to watch!
If you are not educated in matters of #Law you cannot survive in the world today folks!
Everyone has been enslaved by being scammed into making "tacit agreements" with Police or Government. And in a blatant act of #Fraud perpetrated by the Corporation of the United States
(and it's subsidiary corporations like your city and state)
Your "Berth Certificate" turned you into PROPERTY!
You MUST obtain your "Certificate of Live Birth" and stop using the trademarked and patented CREATION OF THE STATE "birth certificate" that you've been issued, with your all caps name on it
The state created it, therefore THEY OWN IT
And they own YOU too, if you are representing that strawman, a corporation, thinking that it is YOU!
Seriously people.... You MUST learn the LAW!
Learn about #Latin and the #Etymology of words!
Most of all, learn that COMMON LAW which deals with FREE MEN & WOMEN is the HIGHEST FORM OF LAW, and it stands ABOVE their Maritime Admiralty Law SCAM!
Go like and subscribe to this young man's channel!
239 is a pathetic number!
original video:
Proof You Don't Need a Driver's License or Registration Under Your Constitutional Right to Travel
May Yahuwah grant you strength and protection brothers and sisters
