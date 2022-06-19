Xi Jinping Attends and Addresses the Plenary Session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

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https://gnews.org/post/p7qe98ad
06/17/2022 Xi Attends and Addresses the Plenary Session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Calling for Advancing the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative to Build a Shared Future of Peace and Prosperity