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BOOSTER JAB FOR EVERY ADULT BY THE END OF JANUARY 2022 (NO THANKS BORIS IM OK)
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44 views • December 09, 2021
NOW IT'S THE BOOSTER JAB, WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO GIVE US NEXT FOR FREE THE BOOSTER BOOSTER JAB, NO THANKS BORIS IM ALL OK, MY BOOSTER JAB COMES FROM THE HIGH ALMIGHTY GOD, AND I HAVE NOT HAD ONE BAD REATIONS YET.
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