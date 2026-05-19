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Harvardian Harangue Ep21 (Ebola, Hantavirus, Iran War, World Curse) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
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Dr. Paul Cottrell

Website

https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com


Patreon

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Paul Cottrell (First Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg


Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg


Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RW9q-IXT7N0XouJVgpdEA/featured


The Studio - Reykjavik (Fourth Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/@TheStudioReykjavik


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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV82lcrj_nknTodMz0UYqig


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PROMO CODE: PAUL


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Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-paul-cottrell/id532997398


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https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&qid=1609172968&sr=8-2


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* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity.


** Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school.


*** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.

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