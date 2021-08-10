Cultural Impact Review of Tom MacDonald, an Artist Calling out Liberal Politics Hypocrisy.

Not the person you'd expect to be a champion of conservative values - but never judge a book by its cover.Tom MacDonald is making waves, catalyzing the feelings and resentment of 10s of millions of young conservatives to be who are SICK AND TIRED of the racist CRT and other liberal "woke" hypocrisies being pushed on an unwilling America.We dive into his video, Snowflakes. Aptly named.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chatThey want you DIVIDED.DIVIDED by RACE.DIVIDED by RELIGION.DIVIDED by CULTURE.DIVIDED by CLASS.DIVIDED by POLITICAL AFFILIATION.DIVIDED YOU ARE WEAK.TOGETHER YOU ARE STRONG.WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER.