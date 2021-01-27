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The Number 4 And The New World Order
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253 views • January 27, 2021
The Illuminati use the number in many different ways... The 4 symbolizes the 4 corners of the earth, the 4 elements of nature (Earth, Air, Water, Fire)... Joe Biden selected in 2020 (=4), the movies Contagion and I AM Number 4 premiered in 2011 (=4)
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