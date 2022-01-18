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Andrew Calderella - The Way, 7 Revolutionary Steps to Living a Meaningful Life & Making a Real Difference in the World
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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1 view • January 18, 2022
Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurse.life/presents
FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
July 15, 2021 Thursday @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Andrew Calderella
Topic: The Way, 7 Revolutionary Steps to Living a Meaningful Life & Making a Real Difference in the World.
www.7way.me

Bio:
Andrew was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1966 to parents fighting for the civil rights movement. His life is a combination of The Rocky Story, Think and Grow Rich, & The Secret on Steroids! He has been through so many harrowing and intense situations that those stories alone could fill volumes. He has overcome dyslexia, other learning disabilities, being legally blind in one eye, and being bullied to become a school leader, athlete, and attain university degrees in Speech & Communications, Religious Studies, and Eastern Philosophy. He has lived overseas, traveled the world, is a martial artist, yogi, and what many call a health and fitness fanatic. He is a serial entrepreneur and has run a successful strategic consulting firm for over 20 years. He is the creator of The 7th Foundation & One Movement and the bestselling author of The Way, 7 Revolutionary Steps to Living a Meaningful Life & Making a Real Difference in the World.
He is an inspirational speaker, trainer, and coach who specializes in helping athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, executives, and other leaders to become their best in all areas of life while making a more significant positive impact on our world. He is helping some of our world’s leading movers and shakers and will influence many more in the years to come. Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Andrew Calderella to our (program, event, show, or fill in the name of the show)!”

Interview Panel

Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Jai Onofrey
Podcast: ThriveTribes Live
https://linktr.ee/ThriveTribesGlobal

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: THE AWAKENING
http://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy