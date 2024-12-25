Ridiculous, Crazy Spending

Sen. Rand Paul: The Festivus Report 2024 (10th Edition)

* It’s not fraud, waste and abuse.

* It’s theft and treason — and he found $1T of it this time.

* All that absurd pork is the swamp’s way of mocking us.

* Their asinine ‘spending projects’ are trojan horses for corrupt $ laundering schemes.

* Team Trump needs to demolish DC.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Sunday Morning Futures (22 December 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6366347209112