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Italian Court Rules Mandatory Vaccination Unconstitutional, 'Fatal Side Effects' Too Risky
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82 views • May 04, 2022
MIRRORED from https://rairfoundation.com/italian-court-rules-mandatory-vaccination-unconstitutional-fatal-side-effects-to-risky-video/
Sicily’s Court of Administrative Justice has ruled that Italy’s mandatory Covid vaccination obligation is unconstitutional. The court stated that the experimental mRNA treatments intended to protect the public from Covid have been shown to cause “serious or fatal adverse effects.” The court explains that even if such fatalities are rare, a single death is enough to render the mandate unconstitutional.
Sicily’s Court of Administrative Justice has ruled that Italy’s mandatory Covid vaccination obligation is unconstitutional. The court stated that the experimental mRNA treatments intended to protect the public from Covid have been shown to cause “serious or fatal adverse effects.” The court explains that even if such fatalities are rare, a single death is enough to render the mandate unconstitutional.
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