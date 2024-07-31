BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Launch your own Arbitrum Orbit DevNet within minutes | Try Zeeve’s One-click Sandbox tool
Zeeve
Zeeve
1 follower
0
9 views • 9 months ago

Watch this quick walkthrough video on ‘Launching your own sovereign Arbitrum Orbit DevNet within minutes’ illustrated by Zeeve’s VP of Engineering, Sankalp Sharma. Here, you will get step-by-step instructions on launching a custom Orbit DevNet with all the vital default configurations that are also fully customizable. From settlement layer to off-chain/on-chain devnet DA, sequencer (centralized or decentralized), and token (go with native or choose custom) Sandbox gives you the flexibility to implement what suits your project. Additionally, you can choose from 40+ rollup service integrations, including cross-chain bridges, RPCs, custom block explorers, decentralized oracles, account abstraction layer, or decentralized storage to make your chain highly use-case specific. Worry not! Each of these aspects are covered well in this video, from the no-code launch of the Arbitrum Orbit DevNet to network-level configurations and 3rd-party rollup service integrations. With these same instructions, you can request public testnet or mainnet deployment with Zeeve. Note that our sandbox also comes with a pre-deployed ‘Demo Account’ to help you test drive a fully functioning chain without needing to deploy on your own. Once the chain is deployed, Zeeve’s sandbox will start monitoring the infrastructure, providing you vital 24/7 analytics on node performance, resource availability, logs, cloud, etc to ensure uptime and performance. Ready to explore our Arbitrum Orbit Sandbox? Grab your 30-days free access subscription. Get started.


Keywords
blockchainarbitrum orbitdevnet
