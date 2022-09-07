【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】8/28/2022 Miles’ Question to the Old Chairs

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hxg4e30
1 There must be some CCP’s spies exist in our ‘Old chairs.’ group
2 Who will own the right to supervise?
3 Who will pay taxes to the supervisory institution?
4 Who will be able to ensure the rights and responsibilities for 99% of our fellow fighters who haven’t shown themselves in public fulfilled by the so-called ‘Old Chairs’?