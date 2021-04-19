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DEL PLEADS WITH VACCINE COMMITTEE
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420 views • April 19, 2021
DEL PLEADS WITH VACCINE COMMITTEE
On April 14th, Del spoke at the emergency meeting of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), specifically about his concerns over the J&J #Covid19 vaccine. Listen to his plea to keep the unapproved vaccine out of circulation, and then question why we would even trust a drug company with one of the worst safety track records in history.
#ACIP #CDC #JohnsonJohnson #VaccinePause #VaccineSafety #Talc #OxyContin
POSTED: April 19, 2021
On April 14th, Del spoke at the emergency meeting of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), specifically about his concerns over the J&J #Covid19 vaccine. Listen to his plea to keep the unapproved vaccine out of circulation, and then question why we would even trust a drug company with one of the worst safety track records in history.
#ACIP #CDC #JohnsonJohnson #VaccinePause #VaccineSafety #Talc #OxyContin
POSTED: April 19, 2021
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