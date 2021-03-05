Secret of 88 - The Freemasonic Chess Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.nicholson1968.com/the-secret-88.html
" Choose Your King Wisely!"
I hope this video helps to connect dots that Churches,Christians,So called Truth Youtubers are not telling you!
It is a video to show why Islam is fighting Christianity....because of blindness on both sides..the enemy has us fighting each other!
The enemy is the builders who rejected the true cornerstone(Acts 4:11)..you better find out who they are..because if you think its a fairy tale..its only because are leaders in religions have not done their job! Angels of light spoken of in the Bible are not talking about Strip Club owners!
All videos,documentaries and much more at:
http://www.nicholson1968.com/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r715mXQdLlA
Nicholson1968