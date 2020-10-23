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Spacebusters: The Jet Fuel Hoax! [23.10.2020]
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537 views • April 21, 2022
Nobody owns the air. A look at the deception being perpetrated by the aircraft manufacturers and airlines charging for fuel they don't use.
Source: https://youtu.be/YXRmcumPL3k
"The Jet Fuel Hoax: Part 2" (2019) https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax/The+Jet+Fuel+Hoax+-+Part+2+(2019).mp4
Part 2 to the controversial part one about airlines charging 50% ticket prices for fuel, despite using very minimal jet fuel and other secret technologies for commercial flights. Here we discuss what those technologies are, how they work and why we aren't told about them.
Links and credits below:
Viktor Grebennikov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYJXE4FCm7Q
Viktor Schauberger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4h_yiDIuQE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wl-Temag9E
These are just the ones I've referenced. There is much much more information available for both of these great men, also here on YouTube.
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH7BPw4pQTg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e20vaAtncsM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrg8XlHEDJ8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZUZkJuyIzw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_qKVyQ1ry0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNSsMj6y8xg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13pfq5f1SGg
A huge thanks to the content creators above.
Source: https://youtu.be/WFlAutyo-Q8
Research audio + PDF: https://bit.ly/PDFdump
Geoengineering PDF's: https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringPDFs
Geoengineering (Climate Change) Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt1hVbDxgsHduvukBVigl6u
Geometry and Mathe,atics Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt4X80lLgGrL4-OyWSIu9CP
Health and Wellbeing Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHurz6sjv-uK6oit2lvuADDC
History Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtb9Zlafs15J7v1fmZys5BF
NASA and Co. Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHurz6sjv-uK6oit2lvuADDC
Spotted Geoengineering Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtQl39GQ7XOzu8jogtcEJz6
- - - - - - - -
"The Forgotten American Concordes" (2016) ??
https://archive.org/details/Concordes
"This plane [Concorde] could cross the Atlantic in 3.5 hours. Why did it fail?" (2016) ??
https://archive.org/details/Concordes
"FrankenSkies: The Lies in the Skies Exposed" (2017) ????
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange
"The Dimming: Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up" (2021) ????
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange-TheDimming
Source: https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax
It’s One Big Lie - 1575 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aosofOBpSRCV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itsonebiglie/
Source: https://youtu.be/YXRmcumPL3k
"The Jet Fuel Hoax: Part 2" (2019) https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax/The+Jet+Fuel+Hoax+-+Part+2+(2019).mp4
Part 2 to the controversial part one about airlines charging 50% ticket prices for fuel, despite using very minimal jet fuel and other secret technologies for commercial flights. Here we discuss what those technologies are, how they work and why we aren't told about them.
Links and credits below:
Viktor Grebennikov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYJXE4FCm7Q
Viktor Schauberger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4h_yiDIuQE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wl-Temag9E
These are just the ones I've referenced. There is much much more information available for both of these great men, also here on YouTube.
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH7BPw4pQTg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e20vaAtncsM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrg8XlHEDJ8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZUZkJuyIzw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_qKVyQ1ry0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNSsMj6y8xg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13pfq5f1SGg
A huge thanks to the content creators above.
Source: https://youtu.be/WFlAutyo-Q8
Research audio + PDF: https://bit.ly/PDFdump
Geoengineering PDF's: https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringPDFs
Geoengineering (Climate Change) Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt1hVbDxgsHduvukBVigl6u
Geometry and Mathe,atics Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt4X80lLgGrL4-OyWSIu9CP
Health and Wellbeing Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHurz6sjv-uK6oit2lvuADDC
History Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtb9Zlafs15J7v1fmZys5BF
NASA and Co. Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHurz6sjv-uK6oit2lvuADDC
Spotted Geoengineering Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtQl39GQ7XOzu8jogtcEJz6
- - - - - - - -
"The Forgotten American Concordes" (2016) ??
https://archive.org/details/Concordes
"This plane [Concorde] could cross the Atlantic in 3.5 hours. Why did it fail?" (2016) ??
https://archive.org/details/Concordes
"FrankenSkies: The Lies in the Skies Exposed" (2017) ????
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange
"The Dimming: Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up" (2021) ????
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange-TheDimming
Source: https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax
It’s One Big Lie - 1575 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aosofOBpSRCV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itsonebiglie/
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