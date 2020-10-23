BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spacebusters: The Jet Fuel Hoax! [23.10.2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
537 views • April 21, 2022
Nobody owns the air. A look at the deception being perpetrated by the aircraft manufacturers and airlines charging for fuel they don't use.
Source: https://youtu.be/YXRmcumPL3k

"The Jet Fuel Hoax: Part 2" (2019) https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax/The+Jet+Fuel+Hoax+-+Part+2+(2019).mp4
Part 2 to the controversial part one about airlines charging 50% ticket prices for fuel, despite using very minimal jet fuel and other secret technologies for commercial flights. Here we discuss what those technologies are, how they work and why we aren't told about them.

Links and credits below:

Viktor Grebennikov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYJXE4FCm7Q
Viktor Schauberger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4h_yiDIuQE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wl-Temag9E

These are just the ones I've referenced. There is much much more information available for both of these great men, also here on YouTube.

Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH7BPw4pQTg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e20vaAtncsM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrg8XlHEDJ8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZUZkJuyIzw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_qKVyQ1ry0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNSsMj6y8xg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13pfq5f1SGg

A huge thanks to the content creators above.

Source: https://youtu.be/WFlAutyo-Q8

Research audio + PDF: https://bit.ly/PDFdump

Geoengineering PDF's: https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringPDFs

Geoengineering (Climate Change) Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt1hVbDxgsHduvukBVigl6u

Geometry and Mathe,atics Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt4X80lLgGrL4-OyWSIu9CP

Health and Wellbeing Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHurz6sjv-uK6oit2lvuADDC

History Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtb9Zlafs15J7v1fmZys5BF

NASA and Co. Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHurz6sjv-uK6oit2lvuADDC

Spotted Geoengineering Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtQl39GQ7XOzu8jogtcEJz6
- - - - - - - -

"The Forgotten American Concordes" (2016) ??
https://archive.org/details/Concordes

"This plane [Concorde] could cross the Atlantic in 3.5 hours. Why did it fail?" (2016) ??
https://archive.org/details/Concordes

"FrankenSkies: The Lies in the Skies Exposed" (2017) ????
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange

"The Dimming: Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up" (2021) ????
https://archive.org/details/GeoengineeringClimateChange-TheDimming

Source: https://archive.org/details/JetFuelHoax

It’s One Big Lie - 1575 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aosofOBpSRCV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itsonebiglie/
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
The tiniest molecule, the biggest promise: How molecular hydrogen is reshaping medicine

The tiniest molecule, the biggest promise: How molecular hydrogen is reshaping medicine

Willow Tohi
Moscow Doctors Call for Sepsis Awareness Ahead of World Sepsis Day

Moscow Doctors Call for Sepsis Awareness Ahead of World Sepsis Day

Garrison Vance
GrafTech and Antora Develop Carbon Thermal Batteries for Round-the-Clock Industrial Heat in U.S.

GrafTech and Antora Develop Carbon Thermal Batteries for Round-the-Clock Industrial Heat in U.S.

Edison Reed
The unprescribed cure: Ancient forest practice cuts anxiety in half, exposing modern medicine’s blind spot

The unprescribed cure: Ancient forest practice cuts anxiety in half, exposing modern medicine’s blind spot

Ava Grace
Tech rivals suddenly agree: AI is moving too fast to control

Tech rivals suddenly agree: AI is moving too fast to control

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy