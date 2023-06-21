Pastor Julie Green | Hold The Line, God is in Control - Reawaken America Tour - Miami

Pastor Michael Petro from The Voice of Healing Church, VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with Pastor Julie Green - Prophetic Voice from Julie Green Ministries, at the ReAwaken America Tour, Miami, Florida.

In this interview Pastor Julie Green recounts her experiences hearing from God after launching her YouTube channel on January 7 to inspire the people of America. She has since received prophetic utterances from God concerning corruption in the government and propaganda on major news networks. She reassures America that God is in control and is allowing corruption to be exposed so that the Body of Christ can awaken from its slumber.





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