87 - The Union Of The Unknowns Presents A Conversation with Laura Baker

This episode of Union Of The Unknowns takes us into the spiritual realm of bloodlines, the power of prayer, deliverance and so much more with our special guest and beautiful friend, Laura Baker.





Laura has been a faithful follower & fierce warrior for Christ since her own deliverance some years ago. Her work does not come from a pulpit in a building…Laura is a hands on soldier in full armour, delivering people from strongholds that are firmly rooted in iniquities, often from many generations ago, within a family bloodline.





Many people, particularly young men, are in dire need of support beyond the material world & are seeking to quench their spiritual thirst - that most have trouble even naming - they just know that something ain’t right…something is missing. The Holy Spirit is a gentleman & waits upon invitation to enter one’s personal inner sanctum.





Through stripping away the layers of spiritual pollution inevitably gathered through life - much like parasites that need to be purged with the right treatment (which truly IS safe & effective) - we can all reconnect with our true Heavenly Father, which Jesus himself instructed us, is within (Luke 17:21) - where parasites do dwelleth but not when one is filled with the Holy Spirit.





Sessions can be held remotely if distance is an issue.





Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Stella, KeelThor and special guest Laura Baker





