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FBI Agent Who Led Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Arrested for Assaulting Wife at Sex Party
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171 views • July 24, 2021
An FBI agent who worked together with at least 12 FBI informants to allegedly entrap a small group of patsies in a plot to “kidnap” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was criminally charged on Monday for beating his wife.
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