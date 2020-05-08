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US unemployment hits nearly 15 percent, the highest since Great Depression
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1 view • May 08, 2020
U.S. employers slashed 20.5 million jobs in April, a number that pushed unemployment to 14.7 percent, the highest level since the Great Depression, according to the Labor Department report. The report the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
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