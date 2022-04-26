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RT examines schools used as military bases on the conflict’s front line
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107 views • April 26, 2022
RT.
On the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine, Russian and allied troops continue to roll in. The story in every village on the frontline is the same – Ukrainian forces hide in schools, and frightened civilians are caught in the middle. Books are stacked next to bombs and bullets, while projectiles litter the playgrounds. The fighting is intense, leaving many injured, but spirits remain high.
RT’s Murad Gazdiev examines phase two of the special operation in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12cmoq-rt-examines-schools-used-as-military-bases-on-the-conflicts-front-line.html
On the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine, Russian and allied troops continue to roll in. The story in every village on the frontline is the same – Ukrainian forces hide in schools, and frightened civilians are caught in the middle. Books are stacked next to bombs and bullets, while projectiles litter the playgrounds. The fighting is intense, leaving many injured, but spirits remain high.
RT’s Murad Gazdiev examines phase two of the special operation in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12cmoq-rt-examines-schools-used-as-military-bases-on-the-conflicts-front-line.html
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