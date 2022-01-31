© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Podesta's Shady Bulgarian Lobbying Clients Highlight Deep State Evil
Follow
1
Share
Report
152 views • January 31, 2022
The Podesta brothers are key Deep State operatives in Washington D.C. and became famous after WikiLeaks exposed their links to "Spirit Cooking," but now a groundbreaking investigation into Anthony "Tony" Podesta's shady Bulgarian clients is helping to shine the light into the dark recesses of the filthy swamp, The New American's Alex Newman reveals in this week's episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, Podesta's clients are connected to a key oligarch with ties to the old communist regime in a way that shows the international scope of the subversive powers threatening liberty worldwide. Now the journalist who exposed it is facing death threats. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.