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Podesta's Shady Bulgarian Lobbying Clients Highlight Deep State Evil
The New American
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The Podesta brothers are key Deep State operatives in Washington D.C. and became famous after WikiLeaks exposed their links to "Spirit Cooking," but now a groundbreaking investigation into Anthony "Tony" Podesta's shady Bulgarian clients is helping to shine the light into the dark recesses of the filthy swamp, The New American's Alex Newman reveals in this week's episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, Podesta's clients are connected to a key oligarch with ties to the old communist regime in a way that shows the international scope of the subversive powers threatening liberty worldwide. Now the journalist who exposed it is facing death threats. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
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alex newmantony podestathe new americanbehind the deep state
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