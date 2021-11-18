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EXCLUSIVE: General Flynn Issues Emergency Warning to America & The World – FULL SHOW 11/17/21
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562 views • November 18, 2021
General Michael T Flynn joins Alex Jones of Infowars to issue his emergency warning to the free people of Earth: Now is the time to peacefully take action against the globalists & their Great Reset military campaign! Meanwhile, just one week after Bill Gates warned of smallpox terror attacks, the FBI discovers vials in US labs!
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