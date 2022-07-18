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TRANSHUMANIST NIGHTMARE BIOSTRUCTURES AND NANOWIRES IN VACCINATED CORPSES FULL PRESENTATION
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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278 views • July 18, 2022

ranshumanist Nightmare: Nanowires and Scaffolding Tissue Found in the Vaccinated Corpses

CRIME BEING COMMITTED: MASS MURDER OF HUMAN RACE
METHOD: INJECTED BIOWEAPONS “VACCINES”
PHYSICAL EVIDENCE: BIOSTRUCTURES FOUND IN VACCINATED BODIES
PREMEDITATED EVIDENCE:
MEDICAL STUDIES, SCIENTIFIC ARTICLES, PATENTS
-ALL OF WHICH DESCRIBE THE BIOSTRUCTURES
-ALL OF WHICH WERE DOCUMENTED BEFORE MASS INJECTIONS OF BIOWEAPONS

Hundreds of embalmers are coming forward with evidence of never seen before Biostructures coming out of vaccinated human corpses. -Dr. Jane Ruby

Embalmers have been struggling to embalm the vaccinated deceased because of these biostructures for the past 18 months. The governing body for embalmers in the UK BIE has announced they will punish any embalmer who speaks out about what they are finding in the vaccinated corpses.
-Funeral Director John O’Looney in the UK

Description of Biostructures
These are structures that are growing inside the arteries and veins of the vaccinated. They are massive in size, extending the length of the entire artery and form to the shape of the artery. They are rubbery in texture. Similar to the consistency of cooked calamari. Also found mixed in with these structures are crystal shards and very small nanowires that look like fiberoptic cables with reptilian like scaled walls.

MORE TESTIMONY FROM UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O’LOONEY

“Embalmers are struggling to embalm people because they are blocked up with this crap. In 15 years of doing embalming’s I’ve never seen anything like this before.

This material was taken out of blood vessels of an individual who was under 30, no comorbidities looked physically very fit. These formed PRIOR to the time of death. They couldn’t form over night, they would take some time to form. They couldn’t “grow instantly”. So I suggest what is happening is that they are growing over a period of time inside the person and this is what kills them.

At a meeting I attended back in September with Mike Yeadon and others they suggested that it would be between 2-5 years before people started dropping down dead from these injections. That time is well under way, we are well past the first year now and people are dying in numbers that I’ve never seen before, especially younger people 20-30 years old. I’ve spoken to colleagues that work for the big funeral providers, they tell me they are inundated.

The reason why they don’t want anyone to speak up is because they want people to stay quiet as long as they can keep them quiet while they get as many injections in as many arms as they can, that’s what it sounds like to me.”

Summary:

1.Tracking the Genocide
2. Transhumanist Nightmare Biostructures in Vaxxed Corpses
3. BlackRock Aladdin AI and the Covid Vaccine Connection: Pharmacovigilance
4.Energy Weapons and Mental Manipulation: The Vaccinated Brain and Behavior
5. 5G Updates from the Beast System
6. Solutions: EMF Protection, Graphene Oxide Detox,
Treating Vaccine Injury with Home

Keywords
vaccinenanotechemfprotectioncovidbiostructurefixtheworldmorocco
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