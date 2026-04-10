Bright Videos News, Apr 10, 2026 - Trump Attacks MAGA, New Glyphosate Lab Tests in Bread, Interview with Scott Ritter

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- Trump's Attacks on Supporters and Criticism of Their Intelligence (0:11)
- Trump's Alleged Betrayal and the Impact on US Allies (7:48)
- The Collapse of the US Empire and the Rise of Iran (9:08)
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- Glyphosate in Commercial Breads: Testing and Results (32:31)
- The Importance of Scientific Accuracy and Lab Testing (54:26)
- The Role of the US Constitution and International Law (1:04:22)
- The Right of Self-Defense and Nuclear Weapons (1:13:02)
- The Impact of US Actions on Global Stability (1:17:09)
- The Role of the Media and Public Perception (1:17:21)
- Iran's Influence and America's Failures in the Middle East (1:17:38)
- Iran's Control Over the Strait of Hormuz (1:18:56)
- Economic and Political Implications of Iran's Control (1:21:15)
- Potential Diplomatic Solutions and US Leverage (1:23:19)
- Trump's Motivations and the Impact on US Foreign Policy (1:27:23)
- Global Economic and Political Consequences (1:31:40)
- Scott Ritter's Analysis and Future Prospects (1:32:59)
- Health Ranger Store Promotion (1:34:52)
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