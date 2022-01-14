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Hot club music Julia Turano
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56 views • January 14, 2022
https://youtu.be/ssS_5TWlFmA
The Sun Is Down G-Love Remix Edit
A small teaser (vertical format) for the track for our very good friend Dj and singer JULIA TURANO. Video production CMCproduction.
Tracks with JULIA TURANO vocals are used by hundreds of DJs in Europe, presented in radio shows and numerous Internet radio stations.
Gentle vocals in cover performances with the best Russian DJs and author's tracks have already managed to conquer millions of house music connoisseurs on the Internet.
https://www.instagram.com/julia.turano/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyINf0A-T5nJhF562Oagevw
https://www.facebook.com/turanojuliasinger
https://vk.com/juliaturano
https://ok.ru/juliauzhnaya
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
The Sun Is Down G-Love Remix Edit
A small teaser (vertical format) for the track for our very good friend Dj and singer JULIA TURANO. Video production CMCproduction.
Tracks with JULIA TURANO vocals are used by hundreds of DJs in Europe, presented in radio shows and numerous Internet radio stations.
Gentle vocals in cover performances with the best Russian DJs and author's tracks have already managed to conquer millions of house music connoisseurs on the Internet.
https://www.instagram.com/julia.turano/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyINf0A-T5nJhF562Oagevw
https://www.facebook.com/turanojuliasinger
https://vk.com/juliaturano
https://ok.ru/juliauzhnaya
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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