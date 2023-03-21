[Nov 11, 2020] 1/110th Air Cav Tribute Video (1.5K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This video was originally produced and edited by the late Warrant Officer Terry Knight, who was an awesome guy I had the tremendous privilege of flying with many times in the 1/110th Air Cav back in the late 80's/early 90's. It features footage of the guys I served with put to the music of Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive".
If you pay attention, you'll see me second from the left at about 4:25 minutes in holding my M60. I'm pretty sure I am also in one or two of the helicopter shots too - flying left seat in the OH-6.
