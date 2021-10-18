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Your Conversation Reveals Your Personality - Proverbs 18:20 (NIV)
20 From the fruit of their mouth a person’s stomach is filled;
with the harvest of their lips they are satisfied.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Your honest words reflect your real self.
Listen to yourself, especially when you are by yourself,
and respond accordingly.
https://pc1.tiny.us/wmzecxey
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