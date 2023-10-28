Military Space Fence and "Full Spectrum Dominance" w/ Elana Freeland

Gluco-Control $10 trial offer: https://grow.thegoodinside.com/gluco-control-introductory-offer-lp No risk money back guaranteeShow more
Help rebuild America and your independence - learn more at https://FreedomBuyingClub.com
Find the ultimate list of Prepper gifts at https://sarahwestall.com/unique-christmas-gifts/
Activist, author and scientist, Elana Freeland, rejoins the program to discuss the "Full Spectrum Dominance" being put in place by the Globalists via the Space Fence and other technology. We discuss how they are using military technology in space for controlling weather, military weapons, communications and even DEW weapons that can be used to control average citizens. You can learn more about Elana and purchase her books at https://www.elanafreeland.com/
Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com
Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:47ea2c7e5b59fc36
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.