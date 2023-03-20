Create New Account
ABRAHAM BOLDON (BLACK S.S. AGENT) EXPOSED JFK MURDER ATTEMPT!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

ABRAHAM BOLDON WAS THE FIRST BLACK SECRET SERVICE AGENT IN THE U.S. GOVERNMENT. HE EXPOSED THE ASSASSINATION AGAINST PRESIDENT KENNEDY IN CHICAGO. THERE WERE ALL ATTEMPTS TO SHUT HIM UP BUT IT THEY ALL FAILED. MR. BOLDON WAS LEFT BANKRUPT FOR A PERIOD OF TIME THOUGH. I CONSIDER MR. BOLDEN A TRUE HERO AND IF MORE BLACK AMERICANS WOULD FOLLOW HIS LEAD THERE WOULD BE LESS HATRED IN AMERICA. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

