Ukrainian police publish footage of the first minutes after arrival at the hotel in Chernigov - injured & military men around

The Ukrainian police publish footage of the first minutes after arrival at the hotel in Chernigov.
A man in military uniform is visible among the wounded. There are also military men around.
Former people's deputy Igor Mosiychuk previously stated that the arrival was at a hotel where the military was accommodated.
In Chernigov, even according to the enemy, there are already more than 40 dead enemy soldiers and officers. Dozens of wounded. Debris clearance continues.
Mourning has been declared in Chernigov.
