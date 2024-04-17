Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian police publish footage of the first minutes after arrival at the hotel in Chernigov - injured & military men around
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1021 Subscribers
167 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Ukrainian police publish footage of the first minutes after arrival at the hotel in Chernigov.

A man in military uniform is visible among the wounded. There are also military men around.

Former people's deputy Igor Mosiychuk previously stated that the arrival was at a hotel where the military was accommodated.

In Chernigov, even according to the enemy, there are already more than 40 dead enemy soldiers and officers. Dozens of wounded. Debris clearance continues.

Mourning has been declared in Chernigov.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket