© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Side (of the Jordan)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • October 17, 2020
From "Archives, B-Sides and Oddments" seanosongs 2016
Recorded February 2016, Kitchener, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
1 Kings 18:41-19:8
Dedicated with love to Elijah Jacob David
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/this-side-of-the-jordan
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Recorded February 2016, Kitchener, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
1 Kings 18:41-19:8
Dedicated with love to Elijah Jacob David
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/this-side-of-the-jordan
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.