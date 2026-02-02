Zionism Explained Through the Abrahamic, Davidic, and New Covenants - Joel Richardson





Zionism is a term that has been massively misused in the media and on social media, deceiving millions. Joel Richardson is the founder of Joel Richardson Ministries, and he defines Zionism as simply the Jewish people having a right to their own land and a right to self-determination. Joel gives key examples on how some people, especially influencers, deliberately misuse it, misleading the masses and causing major confusion both in the culture and the church. Joel explains that the negative connotation of Zionism is merely the target of baseless conspiracy theories. Key components of the original Abrahamic Covenant and the Davidic Covenant are given, along with the future of Israel according to Biblical prophecy. Joel explores scriptural truth regarding Christ’s plans for establishing Israel in its entirety when He returns again.









TAKEAWAYS





Ultimately, Israel will be replanted in their land, as the Bible says





There are three components of the Abrahamic Covenant: the Israeli Land Covenant, the Davidic Covenant, and the New Covenant





There is tremendous controversy in the church over the term ‘Zionism’





A covenant is a unilateral and unconditional promise made by God









