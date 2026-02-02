BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Zionism Explained Through the Abrahamic, Davidic, and New Covenants - Joel Richardson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
29 views • 1 day ago


Zionism is a term that has been massively misused in the media and on social media, deceiving millions. Joel Richardson is the founder of Joel Richardson Ministries, and he defines Zionism as simply the Jewish people having a right to their own land and a right to self-determination. Joel gives key examples on how some people, especially influencers, deliberately misuse it, misleading the masses and causing major confusion both in the culture and the church. Joel explains that the negative connotation of Zionism is merely the target of baseless conspiracy theories. Key components of the original Abrahamic Covenant and the Davidic Covenant are given, along with the future of Israel according to Biblical prophecy. Joel explores scriptural truth regarding Christ’s plans for establishing Israel in its entirety when He returns again.



TAKEAWAYS


Ultimately, Israel will be replanted in their land, as the Bible says


There are three components of the Abrahamic Covenant: the Israeli Land Covenant, the Davidic Covenant, and the New Covenant


There is tremendous controversy in the church over the term ‘Zionism’


A covenant is a unilateral and unconditional promise made by God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/49ycBmJ

Covenant and Controversy film trailer: https://bit.ly/4jDY4ut

Jesus was a Zionist video: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DQaZE3LCeij/

Gospel of the Skull Crusher book: https://bit.ly/49sYGQp

Biblical Tours: https://livingpassages.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOEL RICHARDSON

Website: https://joelstrumpet.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Joel7Richardson

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoelRichardson


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #joelrichardson #Zionism

#JewishHomeland #ReturnOfJesus #SecondComing #JesusIsComing #AmYisraelChai #AbrahamicCovenant #CovenantPromise #Genesis12 #DavidicCovenant #Hamas #Gaza #MiddleEastConflict #MiddleEast #MENA #Antisemitism #StopAntisemitism #nrbconvention #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism


Keywords
bibleisraeljewishjewszionistzionismministrycovenantanti semiticabrahamicreplacement theologyjoel richardsontina griffincounter culture mom showdcvidic
