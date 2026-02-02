Zionism Explained Through the Abrahamic, Davidic, and New Covenants - Joel Richardson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Zionism is a term that has been massively misused in the media and on social media, deceiving millions. Joel Richardson is the founder of Joel Richardson Ministries, and he defines Zionism as simply the Jewish people having a right to their own land and a right to self-determination. Joel gives key examples on how some people, especially influencers, deliberately misuse it, misleading the masses and causing major confusion both in the culture and the church. Joel explains that the negative connotation of Zionism is merely the target of baseless conspiracy theories. Key components of the original Abrahamic Covenant and the Davidic Covenant are given, along with the future of Israel according to Biblical prophecy. Joel explores scriptural truth regarding Christ’s plans for establishing Israel in its entirety when He returns again.
TAKEAWAYS
Ultimately, Israel will be replanted in their land, as the Bible says
There are three components of the Abrahamic Covenant: the Israeli Land Covenant, the Davidic Covenant, and the New Covenant
There is tremendous controversy in the church over the term ‘Zionism’
A covenant is a unilateral and unconditional promise made by God
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/49ycBmJ
Covenant and Controversy film trailer: https://bit.ly/4jDY4ut
Jesus was a Zionist video: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DQaZE3LCeij/
Gospel of the Skull Crusher book: https://bit.ly/49sYGQp
Biblical Tours: https://livingpassages.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH JOEL RICHARDSON
Website: https://joelstrumpet.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Joel7Richardson
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoelRichardson
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #joelrichardson #Zionism
#JewishHomeland #ReturnOfJesus #SecondComing #JesusIsComing #AmYisraelChai #AbrahamicCovenant #CovenantPromise #Genesis12 #DavidicCovenant #Hamas #Gaza #MiddleEastConflict #MiddleEast #MENA #Antisemitism #StopAntisemitism #nrbconvention #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism