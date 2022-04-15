A Volunteer From Spain Says As Long as We Are Willing To Be the Light That Shines in the World, We Can Definitely Defeat the Communist Party of China!

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/14/2022 A volunteer from Spain says his father was a member of the Communist Party in the former Yugoslavia. But he was changed by God then left the Communist Party. He believes that the CCP members could change as well because people joined the Communist Party just for a living. As long as we are willing to be the light that shines in the world, we can definitely defeat the Communist Party of China!