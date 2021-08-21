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New World Order Deception | Part 1
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Anti-Disinformation
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128 views • August 21, 2021

New World Order Deception | Part 1
https://youtu.be/_yGSRJmNfhs
A multitude of Truth bombs neatly organized into a crash cource for breaking out of the Matrix
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New World Order Deception - This film exposes the NWO deception to control humanity and implement a one world satanic religion in honor of the Antichrist. In it you'll see a Biblical look at the history of fallen angels and it's relationship to the New World Orde
https://youtu.be/_yGSRJmNfhs
New World Order Deception - This film exposes the NWO deception to control humanity and implement a one world satanic religion in honor of the Antichrist. In it you'll see a Biblical look at the history of fallen angels and it's relationship to the New World Order and the New Age movement. Topics covered are the fall of mankind, the pre-flood world as Atlantis, the New Age through Theosophy, the fallen angels and their origin of planting the seeds to society, UFO's, ET's and abduction cases, demonic possession, channeling, and more. All of these things are explained and predicted in the Bible.All credit for this film goes to Gonz Shimura of the Face Like The Sun YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/user/FaceLikeTheSunAdditional credit goes to Chris White and Douglas Hamp who are featured throughout the film. Chris White's YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/user/hiswaysarehigherNOTE FROM ORIGINAL AUTHOR: "Alice Bailey quote at 27 min is taken out of context and is my mistake. Bailey is describing Nazi ideology, however it does not change her views on Christianity as a whole."
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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