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Trump - Our Movement
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51 views • September 05, 2021
“Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by YOU, the American people.”
In my opinion, this is the greatest video that concisely explains what President Trump and our movement is all about. It’s also great redpilling material to share with your friends and family.
Coincidentally (or not), Q posted this video within the drop above on September 5, 2018 - exactly 3 years ago. Read it, watch it and share it with your friends who need to wake up.
WWG1WGA 🇺🇸
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5118?single
In my opinion, this is the greatest video that concisely explains what President Trump and our movement is all about. It’s also great redpilling material to share with your friends and family.
Coincidentally (or not), Q posted this video within the drop above on September 5, 2018 - exactly 3 years ago. Read it, watch it and share it with your friends who need to wake up.
WWG1WGA 🇺🇸
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5118?single
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