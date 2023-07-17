X22 REPORT Ep. 3117a - The People Are Rising Up, Economic Lies Exposed, Crisis = Economic Shift

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3117a - July 16, 2023

The People Are Rising Up, Economic Lies Exposed, Crisis equals Economic Shift





The [WEF] are coming after the farms, the farmers are pushing back around the world. The entire CO2 narrative if fake and it is falling apart. The world is slowly moving away from the Fed Note. Gold will destroy the [CB] and the fiat currency.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





