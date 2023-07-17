X22 REPORT Ep. 3117a - The People Are Rising Up, Economic Lies Exposed, Crisis = Economic Shift

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3117a - July 16, 2023
The People Are Rising Up, Economic Lies Exposed, Crisis equals Economic Shift
The [WEF] are coming after the farms, the farmers are pushing back around the world. The entire CO2 narrative if fake and it is falling apart. The world is slowly moving away from the Fed Note. Gold will destroy the [CB] and the fiat currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.