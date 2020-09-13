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How a Circumcision is Performed
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52 views • September 13, 2020
This baby goes through severe pain and suffering during his circumcision ordeal, and nowhere a mother's loving touch. American pediatricians and Ob/Gyns inflict this same torture on hundreds of newborn boys every day. Most pediatricians & Ob/Gyns don't use anesthesia because it's often ineffective and takes too long to work anyway. Instead, they give the baby sugar water, and when he passes out from shock and trauma, they calm the parents by saying he slept through the torture.
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