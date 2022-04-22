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Missing: Secret Service Cannot Find Visitors’ Log at Biden’s Delaware Home
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206 views • April 22, 2022
The New York Post filed a Freedom of Information Act request for records of President Joe Biden’s visitors to his private home in Delaware. The President has spent a significant amount of time there since he took office in January 2021. The United States Secret Service responded to the requests by declaring that the presidential protection agency cannot locate the visitors’ logs.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/22/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/22/22
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