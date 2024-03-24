Kevin Shipp Former CIA Officer and Whistleblower [Part 3 of 3]

Kevin Shipp mirror: Part 3 of 3



Published: March 01, 2018

Kevin Shipp reveals IN DETAIL how the Shadow Government (CIA) destroys whistleblowers. It includes information never made public, including the personal side of what a true whistleblower must face. He has decided to release this part of the speech to the public because of its importance.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

