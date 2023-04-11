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Staind - Right Here | Scotty Mar10
This ensemble touches on the mysteries of the newly leaked Pentagon docs, the interlaced corrupt government officials, Sam Banks FTX scheme, Adam Schiff, Ukraine laundromat, Julian Assange, Soros and more.
https://rumble.com/v2hh1iq-staind-right-here.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3