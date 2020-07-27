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Comment se préserver dans un monde avec un futur très incertain ? - Mika Denissot
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9 views • July 27, 2020
Import YT 15 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
Chaîne YT Mika Denissot : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_o4TapHA9Cov6OdyPSvQEQ
Nous vivons une guerre où les affrontements sont d’ordre psychologique. Cependant si tu veux en sortir vainqueur, il va falloir revenir à la source de ce qui fait de nous des humains locataires de la planète terre et locataires de notre corps.
Dans un esprit familial depuis Bali, j’aborde ce sujet avec toi, en 7 points.
Chaine de Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
❗FORMATIONS, COURS et LIVRETS GRATUIT ❗
→ 1 an de Méditations guidées mensuelle en video et MP3 : https://noe-soulinamind.com/meditation-mensuelle-avec-mika-denissot
→ Livret de coach, La formule 10x1% : https://noe-soulinamind.com/10x1/
→ Test des 6 besoins humains : http://bit.ly/2lsIjtO
→ Auto-analyse : Un Point de vie complet : https://noe-soulinamind.com/auto-analyse/
→ je prends soind de ma vie de couple : challenge/formation en ligne gratuit de 7 jours : https://noe-soulinamind.com/je-prends-soin-de-ma-vie-de-couple/
→ Notification par mail des nouvelles vidéos, articles, stages et formations : https://noe-soulinamind.com/inspirations/
👇🏽ACADEMIES ET COURS EN LIGNE 👇🏽
→ Self Mastery (la Maitrise de soi) : https://noe-soulinamind.com/academie-self-mastery-la-maitrise-de-soi/
→Accélérateur de business (L'entrepreunariat 4.0) : https://noe-soulinamind.com/accelerateur-de-business/
→La symbiose du couple : https://noe-soulinamind.com/symbiose-couple/
👇🏽 BLOG, ET SITES 👇🏽
→ Blog: https://www.blog-soulinamind.fr
→ Web site : https://www.soulinamind.com
✔️Abonnez-vous à la chaine : http://bit.ly/2DAmD6t
✔️Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/soulinamind
✔️Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/mika_denissot_soulinamind/
✔️Twitter : http://bit.ly/2EcWZFP
✔️Pinterest : http://bit.ly/2CmMGB8
➖A PROPOS DE MIKA➖
👉 https://noe-soulinamind.com/mika-fr/
A plus tard dans la vie,
Mika
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
Chaîne YT Mika Denissot : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_o4TapHA9Cov6OdyPSvQEQ
Nous vivons une guerre où les affrontements sont d’ordre psychologique. Cependant si tu veux en sortir vainqueur, il va falloir revenir à la source de ce qui fait de nous des humains locataires de la planète terre et locataires de notre corps.
Dans un esprit familial depuis Bali, j’aborde ce sujet avec toi, en 7 points.
Chaine de Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
❗FORMATIONS, COURS et LIVRETS GRATUIT ❗
→ 1 an de Méditations guidées mensuelle en video et MP3 : https://noe-soulinamind.com/meditation-mensuelle-avec-mika-denissot
→ Livret de coach, La formule 10x1% : https://noe-soulinamind.com/10x1/
→ Test des 6 besoins humains : http://bit.ly/2lsIjtO
→ Auto-analyse : Un Point de vie complet : https://noe-soulinamind.com/auto-analyse/
→ je prends soind de ma vie de couple : challenge/formation en ligne gratuit de 7 jours : https://noe-soulinamind.com/je-prends-soin-de-ma-vie-de-couple/
→ Notification par mail des nouvelles vidéos, articles, stages et formations : https://noe-soulinamind.com/inspirations/
👇🏽ACADEMIES ET COURS EN LIGNE 👇🏽
→ Self Mastery (la Maitrise de soi) : https://noe-soulinamind.com/academie-self-mastery-la-maitrise-de-soi/
→Accélérateur de business (L'entrepreunariat 4.0) : https://noe-soulinamind.com/accelerateur-de-business/
→La symbiose du couple : https://noe-soulinamind.com/symbiose-couple/
👇🏽 BLOG, ET SITES 👇🏽
→ Blog: https://www.blog-soulinamind.fr
→ Web site : https://www.soulinamind.com
✔️Abonnez-vous à la chaine : http://bit.ly/2DAmD6t
✔️Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/soulinamind
✔️Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/mika_denissot_soulinamind/
✔️Twitter : http://bit.ly/2EcWZFP
✔️Pinterest : http://bit.ly/2CmMGB8
➖A PROPOS DE MIKA➖
👉 https://noe-soulinamind.com/mika-fr/
A plus tard dans la vie,
Mika
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=YZR7At8JclI
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